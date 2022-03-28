Anne Arundel fireboat sinks near Gibson Island; crew rescued

An Anne Arundel County Fire Department boat sunk Monday afternoon off the coast of Gibson Island. The four people onboard have been rescued and are not injured.

The county’s Fireboat 41, based out of Shady Side, started taking on water after 3 p.m. Monday amid heavy winds along the Chesapeake, and sunk shortly after, according to a fire department spokesperson.

The boat was being used by the county’s Fireboat 19 team, based out of Cape St. Claire, for training Monday afternoon. Two of the firefighters on the boat were training for their boat certification, according to fire department Lieutenant Jennifer Macallair.

Fire Boat Incident: All personnel have been rescued and are in good health. Fire Department personnel are actively working with local resources to recover the boat from the water in a safe manner at this time. Thank you to all who assisted in the rescue of our fire personnel. pic.twitter.com/DM5c3pwgvl — Anne Arundel County Fire Department (@AACoFD) March 28, 2022

The fire department’s fleet of fireboats typically respond to marine emergencies, such as water rescues. She said training operations for marine emergency personnel continue through hazardous weather conditions.

Department of Natural Resources Police were able to bring the four occupants of the boat back to shore at Sandy Point State Park, said Lauren Moses, a spokesperson for that agency.