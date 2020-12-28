Two Anne Arundel County families displaced by fires on day after Christmas and Christmas Eve

Two families were displaced by fire in Anne Arundel County over the holiday weekend, the fire department reported Monday.
Just before midnight on Saturday, 42 firefighters responded to a fire in Cape St. Claire on Sharps Point Road, which took about an hour to control. The fire was “found in the walls and void spaces around the chimney on the second floor and in the attic area,” according to the department.
No one was injured. Two occupants were displaced by the fire but did not need assistance from the Red Cross, responding to fires to provide money and housing for victims. The cost of damages has not been determined at this time, fire officials said.
At about 11:41 a.m. on Thursday, a fire was reported on Marley Neck Road in Glen Burnie. The back of the house was on fire. About 30 firefighters responded, and within 15 minutes the flames were contained to a rear mudroom and the attic.
No injuries were reported, but the Red Cross is assisting two adults and three children displaced by the fire. The damages are estimated to cost about $15,000, according to a news release from the Anne Arundel County Fire Department.