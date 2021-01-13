Oily rags in plastic bag ignites, spreads into basement of Linthicum Heights home

A pile of rags soaked in oil-based paint or stain and tied in a plastic bag caught fire in a Linthicum home on the 200 block of Hance Avenue Tuesday night, the Anne Arundel Fire Department said.
It took county firefighters assisted by Baltimore County firefighters around 20 minutes to extinguish a fire that started around 11 p.m. in a ground floor living room and spread to the basement. An Anne Arundel County Fire and Explosives Investigation Unit determined the cause of the fire was oil-soaked rags in a plastic bag that spontaneously ignited, causing a fire that burned through the floor.
The fire department said oil-based paint and stains release heat as they dry. If the heat is not released into the air while drying, it can build up and combust. An average of 900 home fires per year are started when oily rags catch fire or are ignited, the department said, citing the National Fire Protection Association. Water-based finishes do not release heat when drying.
The fire was discovered by neighbors who called in about smoking coming from the one-story single-family home. No one was home at the time of the fire and there are no reported injuries. The estimated damage caused by the fire is around $25,000.