Anne Arundel County firefighter sent to hospital for minor burns after fighting house fire in Annapolis

Lilly Price
By
Capital Gazette
Feb 16, 2021 11:44 AM

An Anne Arundel County firefighter was sent to the hospital with minor burns Monday after extinguishing a house fire at 121 Lee Drive in Annapolis.

The one-story single family home caught fire around 8 p.m. Monday. It took 43 firefighters around 30 minutes to extinguish the flames burning at the front and side of the home.

Advertisement

The house was unoccupied at the time of the fire. Fire investigators haven’t been able to contact the home owners as of Monday. Investigators are investigating the undetermined cause of the fire.

The injured firefighter went to the Burn Center at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center for burns on his hands and was later released.

Firefighters responded to a reported house fire in the 100 block Lee Drive, Annapolis, 8:03pm Monday February 15, 2021. On arrival, they found fire from the front and one side of the home. The house was unoccupied at the time of the fire. Paramedics transported one firefighter to the Burn Center at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center. He received treatment for a minor burn injury and was released. The cause is under investigation by members of the Anne Arundel County Fire and Explosives Investigation Unit. (Anne Arundel County Fire Department)

