Anne Arundel County firefighter sent to hospital for minor burns after fighting house fire in Annapolis

An Anne Arundel County firefighter was sent to the hospital with minor burns Monday after extinguishing a house fire at 121 Lee Drive in Annapolis.
The one-story single family home caught fire around 8 p.m. Monday. It took 43 firefighters around 30 minutes to extinguish the flames burning at the front and side of the home.
The house was unoccupied at the time of the fire. Fire investigators haven’t been able to contact the home owners as of Monday. Investigators are investigating the undetermined cause of the fire.
The injured firefighter went to the Burn Center at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center for burns on his hands and was later released.