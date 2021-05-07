Edgewater fire displaces two adults, two children and four cats, Anne Arundel fire officials say

Two adults, two children and four cats were displaced after a fire involving a natural gas meter damaged their townhouse in Edgewater Thursday, Anne Arundel Fire Department officials said.
A neighbor called 911 around 3 a.m. after they heard an explosion and saw the house across the street in the 200 block of Galewood Drive was on fire, officials said. When the first firefighters arrived to the home, they saw fire in the front of the three-story, middle of the group townhouse and discovered it involved the natural gas meter, which they were able to shut off.
About 27 firefighters extinguished the fire that was inside a garage that extended into the living area above. It was brought under control in about 30 minutes. Annapolis Fire Department assisted.
No one was injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation by members of the Anne Arundel County Fire Department Fire and Explosives Investigation Unit.