Women dies in Pasadena house fire Saturday

A woman died inside her home after it caught fire Saturday afternoon in Pasadena, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department said in a statement released Monday.

A resident from inside the home at 905 220th St. made the call at 3:04 p.m. telling firefighters that his house was on fire and that there was an adult occupant trapped inside, the report said.

When firefighters arrived the house was reportedly already in flames. Once the fire was contained, firefighters completed a search of the home where they found the victim, Kathleen Lewis, 64, dead.

The other occupant was transported to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Based on the report, it took 60 firefighters 15 minutes to contain the fire.

Two adults and two teenagers were displaced in an adjoining duplex and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The fire caused an estimated $175,000 in damage. Fire officials said there were smoke alarms present but they did not activate.

Anne Arundel County Fire Investigators haven’t concluded the cause or origin of the fire.

This is the fifth fire fatality in the county since January.