Woman charged with attempted murder, arson after Churchton fire with mother inside

An Anne Arundel County woman was charged with attempted murder and arson, among other offenses, Saturday in connection with a Churchton fire that injured her mother, according to the Anne Arundel County Fire Department.

On Oct. 24., at approximately 5:47 a.m., AACFD units were dispatched to a home on Carroll Street. A 911 caller had said her adult daughter set their house on fire, a statement from the fire department says.

When units arrived, they found the caller in the front yard after she had escaped from the burning building through her bedroom window, according to AACFD.

The woman was transported to a local burn center in serious but not life-threatening condition.

Fire investigators on the scene believe the victim’s 51-year-old daughter intentionally set the home on fire while her mother was inside.

The suspect was transported from the scene to a hospital for an emergency evaluation and was admitted that day.

A warrant was issued for attempted first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree arson, first- and second-degree assault and false imprisonment. The suspect was arrested and charged Saturday and is being held at the county’s Jennifer Road Detention Center without bond.

There was “significant damage” to the rear of the home, AACFD said. Investigators believe the fire was intentionally set in a hallway near the bedrooms.

Baltimore Sun reporter Dillon Mullan contributed to this article.