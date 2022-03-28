‘Every year it is a miracle.’ Annapolis Film Festival returns with in-person showings

Team members with the Annapolis Film Festival review accommodations of a theatre space at Maryland Hall in Annapolis. (Brian Krista/Capital Gazette)

The Annapolis Film Festival begins Friday showing 70 films from around the world and celebrating 10 years as a festival.

Organizers are also pleased that it will mark the return to in-person moviegoing, as health restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic subside.

The festival will screen films at four locations around downtown Annapolis: at two theaters within Maryland Hall, at a theater the festival builds inside Annapolis Elementary, at historic Asbury United Methodist Church, and at the new Jack C. Taylor Conference Center at the U.S. Naval Academy.

The festival brings as much as $9 million in economic activity to Annapolis, directors Patti White and Lee Anderson said. They hope to fill the film set-worthy streets of Annapolis with the conversations of movie lovers who are making new friends and running into old friends as they walk from venue to venue.

The festival will feature informal coffee talks with filmmakers as well as panels. The interaction between attendees and filmmakers is one of the highlights of the event, White and Anderson said.

They are hoping for strong attendance, though hopes are tempered by the fact that this festival will be the first in-person event after a two-year absence. The festival has dozens of local sponsors including the state arts council, Visit Annapolis and Graduate Annapolis, but the directors are still looking for a major corporate sponsor to provide financial stability for the festival.

“Every year it is a miracle,” Anderson said.

White and Anderson have worked with a crew and volunteers for months to prepare for the four-day event, revisiting old venues and figuring out the logistics for new spaces. At Annapolis Elementary School they bring in flooring. And at all of the venues they need to manage the use of digital cinema packages, technology that allows a film to be shown only during a certain time window, protecting against piracy compared to film or digital files, which can easily be copied.

This year instead of a 540-seat theater at St. John’s College, the festival will use a new, 400-seat conference center operated by the U.S. Naval Institute on the Naval Academy yard.

Through the festival, White and Anderson seek to bring stories to Annapolitans and visitors that they might not readily find on their own.

This year the festival will host The Jewish Experience showcase on April 3 at Maryland Hall, starting with a bagel and lox breakfast, including beverages from Baltimore Coffee and Tea Company. Two films will follow.

The first film, “Three Minutes: A Lengthening,” examines three minutes of film of Jewish citizens in a small Polish village in 1938, shortly before World War II and the Holocaust. The film was discovered in 2009 by Glenn Kurtz, whose grandfather, David Kurtz, shot what would become the only remaining footage of life in Nasielsk, Poland, before the war.

The second, “The Stories of Us,” focuses on the stories of the family of Jewish American filmmaker Monica Levinson.

The festival’s African-American Experience Showcase will feature the film “Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over.”

Featured films this year include “Emily The Criminal,” “Fire of Love,” “892″ and “Peace By Chocolate.” The festival is offering five programs of short films. The themes are Time to Live, Time to Love, Time to Laugh, Time to Listen and Time to Liberate.

Festivalgoers should be aware that they will need to check in ahead of time with a photo ID and proof of either vaccination or a recent negative COVID test. The box office at Maryland Hall will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. the Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of the festival to provide a chance to check in well in advance, the directors said.

For more information about tickets and showtimes, go to annapolisfilmfestival.com

Annapolis Film Festival ‘22 lineup

Here’s a list of the films for this year’s event:

Feature films

“Aristocrats” - directed by Yukiko Sode

“The Bright Side” - directed by Ruth Meehan

“Emily the Criminal” - directed by John Patton Ford

“Glob Lessons” - directed by Nicole Rodenburg

“King Richard” - directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green

“Last Film Show” - directed by Pan Nalin

“A Love Song” - directed by Max Walker-Silverman

“Neighbours” - directed by Mano Khalil

“Peace By Chocolate” - directed by Jonathan Keijser

“Queen of Glory” - directed by Nana Mensah

“Rehab Cabin” - directed by Kate Beacom & Louis Legge

“The Rose Maker” - directed by Pierre Pinaud

“To Olivia” - directed by John Hay

“True Things” - directed by Harry Wootliff

“Valiant Hearts” - directed by Mona Achache

“Yelling Fire in an Empty Theater” - directed by Justin Zuckerman

“892″ - directed by Abi Damaris Corbin

Feature documentaries

“Any Given Day” - directed by Margaret Byrne

“The Automat” - directed by Lisa Hurwitz

“Blind Ambition” - directed by Robert Coe & Warwick Ross

“Boblo Boats: A Detroit Ferry Tale” - directed by Aaron Schillinger Calendar Girls - directed by Maria Loohufvud & Love Martinsen

“Dear Sirs” - directed by Mark Pedri & Carrie Pedri

“Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over” - directed by Dave Wooley and David Heilbroner

“Fire of Love” - directed by Sara Dosa

“Mija” - directed by Isabel Castro

“Into Flight Once More” - directed by Adrienne Hall

“The Stories of Us” - directed by Monica Levinson and Steven Hentges

“Three Minutes: A Lengthening” - directed by Bianca Stigter

“Walk with Frank” - directed by Ryan Mayers and Matt Mayers

Short films

“Almost A Year” - directed by Jamieson Baker

“Apothecaries of Time” - directed by B.L. Strang-Moya

“Bacon ‘N’ Laces” - directed by Stephen Michael Simon

“The Biggest Little Farm: The Return” - directed by John Chester

“Blind Spots” - directed by Danny McCrea

“By the Sea” - directed by Sarah Stusek

“Captain Nat Herreshoff’s Enduring Legacy” - directed by Gary Jobson and Scott Shucher

“The Catch” - directed by Thais Drassinower

“Connected Off the Grid” - directed by Rachel Bujalski

“Cupids” - directed by Zoey Martinson

“Dad’s Weekend “- directed by Alex R Gillaspy

“Don’t Hold Your Breath” - directed by Patti White

“Early To Rise” – directed by Alec Cohen

“EXT. LOS ANGELES - DAY” - directed by Matthew T. Price

“The Feast” - directed by Zeb Blair

“For Closure” - directed by Mike Peebler

“Gaydream” - directed by Brandon Wilson

“I Really Love This Piece” - directed by Graham Goldstein Kinderland - directed by Amy Grappell

“The Last Marriage” - directed by Johan Tappert and Gustav Egerstedt

“Leaving for Holiday” - directed by Ariel Goldenberg

“The Legacy Sessions” - directed by William D. Ashton

“Long Line of Ladies” - directed by Shaandiin Tome and Rayka Zehtabchi

“Love Stories on the Move” - directed by Carina Dasoveanu

“Mantis Club” – directed by Yalian Li

“Matched” - directed by Russell Sorbello

“Maybe Tomorrow” - directed by Sunny Bonner

“My Journey Across the Ocean” - directed by Madeleine Kelly Toomey

“Night Ride” - directed by Eirik Tveiten

“No Man’s Land” - directed by Anna Andersen & Gabriella Canal

“Our Future Our Fight” – directed by Beth Murphy

“Ourselves, In Stories” - directed by Marjee Chmiel

“The Right Words” - directed by Adrian Moyse Dullin

“Sales Per Hour” - directed by Michelle Uranowitz and Daniel Jaffe

“Seeing Someone” - directed by Andrew Brian Carter and Katie Page

“Session in Progress” – directed by Daniel Hurwitz

“Shark” - directed by Nash Edgerton

“Silver Screen Suicide” - directed by Kyle Hartford

“Still With You” – directed by Ryan Livesay

“Straw Man” - directed by Alexander Casimir

“Street Poet” - directed by Samgar Rakym

“Street Reporter” - directed by Laura Waters Hinson

“Studio 210″ - directed by Lily Weisberg

“Summer is for Sandcastles” - directed by Harris Gurny

“Toxic Neighbour” - directed by Colin Scheyen

“Training Wheels” - directed by Alison Rich

“True North” - directed by Suzie Galler

“Trustfall” – directed by Stefan Witts

“Wonderfully Made” - directed by Benita Ozoude

“You Too” - directed by Grant James

“87 Days - Alone Rowing the Pacific” - Lia Ditton & Danielle Sellwood