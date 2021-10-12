FEMA denies request for help after tornado damaged businesses, homes; Anne Arundel, Annapolis leaders urge Hogan to declare emergency

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman is calling on Gov. Larry Hogan to declare a state of emergency that would provide state assistance to businesses and residents affected by the tornado in September after the Federal Emergency Management Agency declined to help.
FEMA denied the state’s request that a major disaster declaration be made, which would have allowed access to federal funds to help rebuild after a tornado with wind speeds up to 125 mph ripped through Annapolis and Edgewater Sept. 1.
“The denial letter coming from FEMA actually said that they did not believe that the storm was of such severity and magnitude as to be beyond the capabilities of the state and effected local government,” Pittman said on a call with members of the media on Tuesday morning.
If the governor were to declare a state of emergency, it would allow access to two things, Pittman said. The VOLT loan program could be used as a grant program and the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development would allow underinsured and uninsured homeowners to get assistance to rebuild their homes.
“I wrote a letter yesterday to Gov. Hogan requesting that the state of Maryland request an emergency based on this incident,” he said. “The reason I did that is that we need to be able to activate all of the state resources that we can, both for the businesses and for the residents who had damage as a result of this tornado.”
Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley echoed the sentiment that he urges the governor to declare a state of emergency as soon as possible.
“We were on the ground as soon as the emergency happened. We promised that community that we wouldn’t abandon them,” Buckley said. “These are taxpaying residents of the state of Maryland, give them the chance to get back on their feet. Let’s finish the work we started.”
