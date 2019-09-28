Traffic jams at Bay Bridge work zone, Maryland waives tolls for two hours

Maryland’s top transportation official took the unusual step of suspending tolls at the Bay Bridge for almost 2.5 hours Friday night to address a 12-mile-plus back-up on Route 50 caused by deck work on the westbound span.
It was the first time the Maryland Transporation Authority has suspended tolls since March 2018, when they were canceled for extreme weather, said Erin Henson, a spokesman for the Maryland Department of Transportation.
“Moving forward during Bay Bridge construction, when the traffic backs up to I-97, MdTA will hold traffic westbound for short periods to allow three lanes of eastbound traffic until backups clear unless prevented by severe weather conditions,” Henson wrote in an email.
At 8:30 p.m. Friday, as travelers were stuck in traffic backed up more than 12 miles on Route 50, Henson said.
Transportation Secretary Pete K. Rahn directed State Highway and Maryland Transportation Authority officials to suspend toll fees, Henson said.
The MdTA, which oversees toll facilities in Maryland, suspended tolls at the bridge from 8:52 p.m. until 11:20 p.m. when traffic began to lessen, Henson said.
The Maryland Transportation Authority kicked off a months-long $27 million construction project on the westbound span on Tuesday that is expected to last until next spring.
In addition to alternating traffic patters when backups take place, the State Highway Administration will also supply Coordinated Highways Action Response Team vehicles to respond to incidents in the area, Henson wrote.
The project will replace the bridge decking, make deck repairs, seal the bridge deck and replace existing lane-use signal gantries and the steel rail posts on the side of the bridge.
While the work will cease from May 20 through Labor Day next year, the rest of the year will see only two westbound lanes and no two-way traffic on that span except in emergencies. The work is expected to be completed by August 2021.
The work was initially set to start in mid-September but was delayed to accommodate traffic headed to a festival in Ocean City.
On Tuesday, the lane will close and remain closed through April 16 of next year. It will open for the Thanksgiving weekend.
From April 16 through May 20, it will close during the work-week and open on weekends. On May 20, all westbound lanes will be opened for the summer season.
In the fall of 2020, the lane will close Monday mornings through Friday mornings after Labor Day through September.
On Oct. 1, 2020, the lane will again be closed 24/7 through April 16, 2021. The agency will then repeat the weekday closure, weekend open schedule until summer beach season when all lanes will be open.
During construction closures, the land will be blocked off by a jersey wall.
Wagman Heavy Civil Inc., of York, Pennsylvania., is performing the work.