Meade High football coach Mike Francis helps organize Father’s Day Cookout in Severn area

Father’s Day was a non-event when Mike Francis was growing up in the Pioneer City neighborhood of Severn. Francis, who was raised in the Arwell Court townhomes, described it as a “father-less community.”
“If there were 300 kids, there might have been 15 dads,” said Francis, head coach of Meade High football. “Father’s Day was never celebrated. It was just another day to all of us.”
They all shared some things in common: a sense of abandonment, a lack of self-esteem and more than anything else a burning anger.
“Extreme hopelessness is what I felt growing up,” Francis said. “You really believe no one gives a crap about you, no one believes in you and no one is on your side.”
When Francis got to Meade High, he found a mentor in physical education teacher and football coach Chuck Markiewicz. It was Markiewicz who taught the teenager how to tie a necktie and to look a man in the eyes when you shake his hand.
Not having a father at home to teach such basic lessons made Francis even more determined to be heavily involved with the lives of his children whenever they came along.
“I made a promise to God when I was 14 years old that there was nothing that would ever happen that would make me leave my children,” he said. “I felt a personal responsibility to put my kids in a better situation than me.”
Francis became a father at 19 years old and lived up to that vow despite many hardships. Many of his lifelong friends from Pioneer City also became committed fathers. Now they get together to recognize their roles in breaking the cycle.
On Sunday at Jessup-Dorsey Park, Francis and friends will host the 12th annual Father’s Day Cookout for products of Pioneer City and other underserved communities in Severn. They’ll grill hamburgers and hot dogs, talk about old times, share stories about parenting and brag about the successes of their children.
“Each year we get together and celebrate that we survived to become fathers, celebrate that we love each other and our children,” Francis said. “We were all in the same boat as far as not having a father in our lives. We overcame that disadvantage, and all became better fathers for the next generation. We needed to show that father-less individuals can be successful.”
Ironically, one of the lead organizers of the Father’s Day Cookout is Junior Jones, one of the fortunate few from early 1980s Pioneer City that had a father in the home. Buddy Jones was a father figure to Francis and many other youngsters in the community.
“I always thank Junior for sharing his father with us,” Francis said. “Mr. Buddy looked after all the kids in the neighborhood.”
Katrina Hebron, Londa Sanders and Victor Wright are the other primary organizers of the Father’s Day Cookout, which is about more than food and fellowship. After the tents and chairs are set up, everyone will gather for a prayer and to recognize those who died over the past year.
While the kids play basketball or find something else fun to do, the adults will get together in groups to talk about topics important to the community and share information about health issues that disproportionately impact Black Americans such as diabetes, high blood pressure and asthma.
They will recruit volunteers to help out at Sarah’s House and encourage involvement with other charitable causes in the immediate area.
“I wanted to show that we could assemble peace and come together as a community to talk about what we can do to help others,” said Francis, who estimates 300 people or more will attend all or a portion of the Father’s Day Cookout.
This annual event has become so popular that many people travel from out of state, some by car others by plane, to participate.
Inspired by mom
For Francis, inspiration came from his mother’s efforts to better herself and the lives of her three children. Shirley Francis enrolled in the Yorktown Business Institute then attended Anne Arundel Community College to obtain her early childhood certificate. She worked for the federal government at Fort Meade as Director of Child Care and School-Aged Services.
“My mother taught me how you can improve your situation through education and work ethic,” Mike Francis said. “She got off welfare and found a rewarding career.”
Francis was an outstanding athlete at the youth level, among the finest in the Severn area. However, he was unable to play varsity sports at Meade High because someone had to watch younger siblings Keith and Angela after school.
“When my mother went to work full-time, I had to be the father at home,” Francis said. “I had to sacrifice sports to take care of my little brother and sister.” Francis would eventually channel his passion for sports into coaching. He graduated high school in 1987 and started coaching youth basketball and football in the Severn area that same year. Many of the players were from father-less homes, just like Francis.
DaLawn Parrish was an immensely talented athlete who fit that profile. The Severn native would earn a scholarship to Wake Forest and became an Academic All-American. Parrish will be entering his 15th year as head coach of Wise High football, which he has led to four state championships.
Sean Brown, who is now men’s basketball head coach at his alma mater Frostburg State, played youth basketball for Francis.
“I’ve been able to build relationships with kids who were just like me. Thankfully, their mothers trusted me to be a mentor and a positive influence,” Francis said. “I always preached using sports and athletics to get an education. That’s what breaks the cycle and strengthens our community,” he added. “We introduced these kids to academic situations and taught them how to dress properly, how to respect females, how to act in society.”
Markiewicz saw the good work Francis was doing with Severn Athletic Club and hired him as junior varsity coach with the North County football program. That launched a long career that has seen Francis serve as head coach of boys’ basketball and North County and Old Mill as well as current head coach of football at Meade High.
Along the way, Francis has implemented many of the philosophies, coaching techniques and lessons learned from Markiewicz, the all-time winningest football coach in Anne Arundel County history.
“I don’t call you son because you’re mine, I call you son because you shine,” is a favorite line Francis learned from Markiewicz, a member of the Anne Arundel County Sports Hall of Fame.
Breaking the cycle
Over the years, Francis has done considerable research on the impacts of father-less homes. He learned that more than 70 percent of incarcerated men and women were raised without a father.
“Drug addiction, violent crime and such all stem from not having a father figure,” Francis said. “That’s part of why young men became part of gangs — for the sense of family and belonging.”
Francis says the birth of his son, Anthony Joseph, “saved my life. He was my blessing.” A.J. Francis grew up with a father who lived in the home and was highly involved in every way. He looked up to the likes of Brown and Parrish and followed in their footsteps by using sports to get a college education.
A.J. Francis took a commuter train into the District of Columbia then a bus the rest of the way in order to attend Gonzaga College Preparatory High. The massive 6-foot-5, 330-pounder earned a football scholarship to Maryland and is most proud of being a four-time Academic All-Atlantic Coast Conference selection.
On the day A.J. signed his national letter-of-intent with Maryland, Mike Francis took him to Jessup Correctional Institution to hear how it can all go wrong in a hurry. The elder Francis has numerous friends from Pioneer City and surrounding neighborhoods that served sentences of 20 years or more.
“I’m just happy that A.J. wanted to become as successful as I wanted him to be. It makes me proud because he was born into the same neighborhood as I was,” Mike Francis said. “I had a lot of luck and a lot of help. So many of my son’s friends are now dead or incarcerated.”
Francis noted there were nine shootings in Pioneer City between March and December. “Heck, they had a shootout on Thanksgiving,” he said.
A.J. Francis played professional football from 2013 to 2018, spending short stints with seven different NFL teams. The 31-year-old Severn native signed with the World Wrestling Entertainment and performs professionally under the ring name Top Dolla. He also hosts a popular series on A&E titled WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures.
“I had a plan for myself and what I wanted to do in life from a very young age. I worked my butt off to achieve that plan,” A.J. Francis said. “Of course, it helped a lot that I had a father who told me all the time that I could be whatever I wanted to be.”
A.J. Francis takes great pride in the fact his father has been a force in the community for more than three decades. He thinks about brothers Tavon and Teon Kennedy, who lived in the Francis home at a desperate point in their lives.
“My dad has always been an important person in the community, not just for coaching sports but also for helping others,” A.J. said. “We would take people into our house even when we didn’t have much ourselves because it was the right thing to do.
“My dad has always gone out of his way to help anyone who needed it and as a kid I noticed that. My dad was able to change a lot of young people’s lives. I am who I am today because of the example he set,” A.J. added.
Mike Francis is equally proud of his 21-year-old daughter, who is set to graduate from Anne Arundel Community College with a 3.6 cumulative grade point average. The consistent Dean’s List student plans to become a schoolteacher.
Francis wanted nothing more than to get both his children through college without them having babies. He admits to being relieved that has happened, knowing both their futures were brighter and they will ultimately be better parents as a result.
A.J. Francis comes back home every year for the Father’s Day Cookout even though he is traveling all the time and extremely busy with his professional wrestling commitments. He loves the concept of men who came from single-mother homes becoming fathers and living up to that commitment.
“I want to be the same dad that my dad was for me. I want to get to the point where I can actively be there for everything that my kid does,” said A.J., who does want to have a child now when he is on the road 200-plus days a year.