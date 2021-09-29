Maryland State Police investigating fatal tractor-trailer collision off of I-97 in Severna Park

The driver of a tractor-trailer who was ejected from the vehicle during a collision was declared dead on scene early Wednesday morning near Severna Park, according to Maryland State Police.
State police are investigating the crash that occurred at around 5:10 a.m. Troopers responded to the area of southbound Interstate 97 at Benfield Boulevard for a report of an overturned tractor-trailer.
According to a preliminary investigation, the tractor-trailer was traveling south on I-97 to the ramp to eastbound Benfield Boulevard. The driver failed to negotiate the curve, traveled down an embankment and into a ditch where it overturned. The driver, a man, was ejected from the vehicle and trapped under the cab. The victim was declared dead at the scene, police said.
The identity of the driver is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration closed the ramp for about five hours following the crash.
The incident remains under investigation by the Maryland State Police Crash Team.