Anne Arundel Police investigating shooting with multiple victims in Annapolis

Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a shooting in Annapolis Friday with multiple victims, the department announced.

The shooting occurred on the 2000 block Somerville Road.

Advertisement

#MultipleVictimShooting 2000 block of Somerville Road in Annapolis. PIO en route, media staging will be in the Truist Bank parking lot 2360 Solomons Island Road. — Anne Arundel County Police Department (@AACOPD) May 5, 2023

This story will be updated.