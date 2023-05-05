Anne Arundel Police investigating shooting with multiple victims in Annapolis

Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a shooting in Annapolis Friday with multiple victims, the department announced.
The shooting occurred on the 2000 block Somerville Road.
This story will be updated.
#MultipleVictimShooting 2000 block of Somerville Road in Annapolis. PIO en route, media staging will be in the Truist Bank parking lot 2360 Solomons Island Road.— Anne Arundel County Police Department (@AACOPD) May 5, 2023
