Anne Arundel police: Man shot by officer Friday dies

Anne Arundel County police said the knife-wielding man shot by an officer Friday night on Route 50 died early Tuesday.

Martin Allen Goodier, 56, of the 2500 block of Landerbrook Lane in Bowie, died shortly before 5 a.m. Tuesday, police said.

Goodier was a Prince George’s County volunteer firefighter, according to officials in the neighboring county.

The man, witnesses told police, was walking and standing in eastbound travel lanes of Route 50 before Davidsonville Road — possibly attempting to be struck.

Bystanders said the man was hit by a car. The person driving pulled over and waited at the scene, witnesses told officers.

Emergency responders were first on the scene. The man approached the emergency workers, produced a knife and lunged at them. Fire personnel called for police. State and county officers responded.

Officers ordered the man drop the knife. When he didn’t comply, a 20-year county police veteran Cpl. R. Heller Sr. fired one shot, hitting the man.

Sgt. Jacklyn Davis, police spokeswoman, said it’s department policy to not provide an officers first name. Davis said Heller, like every officer involved in a use of deadly force incident, is on administrative leave until he’s evaluated and deemed fit for duty.

The department continues to investigate the incident, she said.

Cpl. Russell A. Heller Sr. was hired by the department in 1998, according to public records.

Anne Arundel County police said Heller was assigned to the Bureau of Patrol.

Davis said Saturday said she could not say whether the officer had been involved in previous incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit at 410-222-4731 or, if they wish to remain anonymous, the tip line at 410-222-4700.

