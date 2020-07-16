xml:space="preserve">
Odenton motorcyclist dies after losing control on Route 100, Anne Arundel police say

Alex Mann
By
Capital Gazette
Jul 16, 2020 10:16 AM

A 36-year-old man from Odenton died after he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into a sign while exiting the highway in Harmans early Thursday morning, Anne Arundel County police said.

Paul Thomas Chapman, Jr., of Odenton Road, was found at the crash site next to the ramp from westbound Route 100 to Telegraph Road, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Around 12:30 a.m., police said officers patrolling the area encountered an unattended 2000 Yamaha Roadstar motorcycle in the right lane of Telegraph Road, near the ramp from Route 100.

Officers searched the area and found Chapman, Jr. Paramedics pronounced him dead and his body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.
Police said their preliminary investigation showed that Chapman, Jr. lost control in the left curve of the ramp, veering from the pavement and striking a road sign. He was ejected from the bike.

The motorcycle continued through the grassy area and came to a stop on northbound Telegraph Road, police said.

Police said that alcohol consumption and excessive speed likely factored into the crash, though toxicology tests are pending and the incident is being looked into further by the police department’s Traffic Safety Section.

