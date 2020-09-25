Annapolis man killed motorcycle crash on Riva Road

An Annapolis man was killed Wednesday afternoon when his motorcycle stuck a turning vehicle on Riva Road.
Joseph Anthony Disciorio, 24, was southbound on Riva Road when Anne Arundel County police said he improperly tried to pass a car by using the center turn lane. He was thrown from his Kawasaki after it struck a northbound Volkswagen Tiguan making a turn onto Tarpon Road.
The motorcycle struck the Volkswagen in the left rear, throwing Disciorio to the ground. He was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, where he later died. The driver of the Volkswagen, a 20-year-old Riva man, was not injured.
A preliminary investigation found the primary cause of the crash was improper passing and speeding. The investigation is continuing.