Two people die in Pasadena house fire early Thursday morning, Anne Arundel County Fire Department says

A husband and wife died during a fire at their Pasadena home Thursday morning, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department said.
Around 45 firefighters responded at 12:30 a.m. to a house in the 1300 block of Thomas Road after an occupant of the house called 911 to report their house was filling with smoke and they could not escape. Their deaths are the first two fire fatalities in the county this year.
Fire officials later Thursday morning identified the couple as Patsie L. Griffin, 79, and James Griffin, 74.
Two firefighters were sent to the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center in Glen Burnie with minor burn injuries.
Firefighters discovered smoke extended into the attic and came out of the eaves on all four sides of the one-story house. There was excessive storage inside the house, a factor that makes evacuation challenging and can make a fire load more severe, according to Battalion Chief Russ Davies.
Firefighters immediately rescued the Griffins, who were then treated by paramedics. Efforts to resuscitate them were not successful and they died at the scene, Davies said.
“It’s a tragedy magnified by the holiday time,” he said.
It took firefighters an hour to extinguish the fire. The fire department has not verified whether the house had working fire alarms.
Thursday’s incident can also serve as a reminder to people to check if their smoke alarms function and to replace alarms that are more than 10 years old, Davies said, adding that county residents who can’t afford to replace their smoke alarms can receive assistance from their local fire stations.
The county Fire and Explosives Investigation Unit is investigating the cause of the fire that originated in the kitchen in the area of a stove. The preliminary cause of the fire is accidental. The estimated cost of damages to the home is undetermined.