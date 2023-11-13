Glen Burnie man dies after early Monday fire at his residence

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

An early morning fire in Glen Burnie killed 63-year-old Alfred Berge, who was found in the rear of his Carroll Road residence during the blaze on Monday, according to the Anne Arundel County Fire Department. (Anne Arundel County Fire Departm)

A 63-year-old man died after his Glen Burnie home caught fire early Monday morning, according to Anne Arundel County fire officials.

Firefighters responded shortly before 1 a.m. to 222 Carroll Road after multiple 911 callers reported the residence was ablaze and that one person was inside, according to a fire department news release.

Advertisement

Alfred Berge, the home’s owner, was found in the rear of the residence after an “extensive search,” the fire department said. Berge, who is believed to be the only occupant of the one-story home, died on the scene.

Crews were able to bring the fire under control within an hour. The fire is believed to be accidental and originated in the living room, though the specific cause is still under investigation.