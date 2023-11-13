Glen Burnie man dies after early Monday fire at his residence

A 63-year-old man died after his Glen Burnie home caught fire early Monday morning, according to Anne Arundel County fire officials.
Firefighters responded shortly before 1 a.m. to 222 Carroll Road after multiple 911 callers reported the residence was ablaze and that one person was inside, according to a fire department news release.
Alfred Berge, the home’s owner, was found in the rear of the residence after an “extensive search,” the fire department said. Berge, who is believed to be the only occupant of the one-story home, died on the scene.
Crews were able to bring the fire under control within an hour. The fire is believed to be accidental and originated in the living room, though the specific cause is still under investigation.