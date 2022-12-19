Unidentified man killed in Glen Burnie apartment fire

Firefighters found an adult male deceased during an apartment fire in Glen Burnie, according to the Anne Arundel County Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to the three-story apartment complex apartment on Green Orchard Road after a neighbor called 911 just before 8 p.m. Sunday night. When they entered the unit, it was filled with thick black smoke, and units were able to extinguish the fire within 10 minutes. An unidentified adult male was found near the source of the fire, and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The man’s identity is being determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner as investigators work to determine the cause of the fatal fire, which started in the unit’s living room, the department said. The fire caused $5,000 in damage.

The unidentified man was the eighth fire death in Anne Arundel County in 2022.

Erna Brunchorst, 92, died from injuries sustained during a fire at her Crownsville home in October. Thomas Reilly, 71, of Lothian was found deceased during a fire at his mobile home in September.

In May, Severna Park resident Kevin Zichelli, 33, died from injuries he sustained while on the job when a propane leak inside of a shipping container ignited.

In April, Danielle Neal, a 62-year-old veteran, died following an Annapolis house fire, which investigators said was caused by a lit cigarette near an oxygen tank. Also in April, Joann Marie Smith, 75, died days after her Severn home caught fire.

In March, Darlene Feeheley suffered fatal burns, and her husband was injured, when their Woodlawn Heights home caught fire. Also in March, Christopher Blake Isaksen, 62, was pronounced dead after a fire at a Quarterfield Road home in Severn.

There were two fire fatalities from one fire incident in 2021, and three from three separate fire incidents in 2020, according to the fire department.