Glen Burnie fire kills woman, critically injures her husband

A fire was reported after 12am on Friday, March 18, 2022, Anne Arundel County firefighters responded to a dwelling fire with reports that the occupants trapped on Greenwood Avenue in Glen Burnie. A woman died at the scene and her husband was taken to the Burn Center at Johns Hopkins Bayview in critical condition. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Capital Gazette)

A Glen Burnie woman died in a Friday morning house fire that sent her husband to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and sent a firefighter to another hospital with a minor injury.

Darlene Feeheley, 68, was suffering from cardiac arrest when firefighters carried her out of the second floor of her Greenwood Avenue home, which investigators believe caught fire accidentally after midnight Friday, according to a release from the Anne Arundel County Fire Department. Feeheley was later declared dead at the scene.

Her husband, 72-year-old Brian Feeheley, escaped the home before firefighters arrived, but suffered critical, possibly life-threatening injuries, the release says. He was taken to the Burn Center at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.

It took a total of 42 firefighters under an hour to put out the two-story house fire early Friday. One firefighter was taken to Baltimore Washington Medical Center with a minor eye injury, according to the release.

Investigators believe the fire originated in the home’s kitchen. They are continuing to investigate the cause.

Fire department spokesperson Russ Davies said the cause of an unrelated fire in Severn on March 10 was still under investigation, as well.