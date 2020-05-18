69-year-old woman dies after Annapolis blaze Saturday, becomes second fire fatality of the year in Anne Arundel

A 69-year-old woman died from injuries sustained during a fire in Annapolis Saturday afternoon, making her the second fire fatality of the year in Anne Arundel County, fire officials said.
Kathleen Cecilia Jepson’s death followed by two days the first fatal fire of the year at a waterfront home in Pasadena, which claimed the life of a 78-year-old woman.
Firefighters rescued the 69-year-old woman from the second story of her two-story townhouse and paramedics took her to Anne Arundel Medical Center in critical condition, said Capt. Russ Davies, fire department spokesman. She died later at the hospital.
Investigators have preliminarily ruled the fire was an accident and believe it started because of stove top left on and unattended, Davies said. "The fire was on the stove top; it got up in the cabinet above the stove.”
Five people died in five fires in 2019, while six people died in four fires in 2018, according to the fire department.
Neighbors called around 2:30 p.m. Saturday to report a fire at the middle-of-the-row townhouse, with one person trapped, Davies said. Fire crews responded shortly thereafter to the 1400 block of Millwood Court.
Firefighters raced upstairs and removed Jepson, who was unconscious, from a second-story bedroom, Davies said.
The 39 firefighters then focused their efforts on putting out the blaze, which caused smoke to emanate from the front and back of the home, Davies said. They controlled the fire in about 20 minutes, preventing damage to adjacent residences.
No firefighters were injured battling the blaze.
Davies said smoke alarms were present but that investigators with county’s Fire and Explosives Investigation Unit, which is staffed by sworn police officers, aren’t sure whether they worked.
Four more fire departments — Annapolis Fire Department, Naval Support Activity Annapolis Fire Department, Fort Meade Fire and Emergency Services and Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department — contributed personnel to extinguishing the blaze, which caused an estimated $65,000 in damage.