Churchton man dies after crashing into dump truck, Anne Arundel police say

A Churchton man died Thursday morning after his car collided with a dump truck in Harwood, Anne Arundel County police said.
Eric Allen Herdeman, 43, of Gwynne Avenue, was pronounced dead at the scene on Solomon’s Island Road near the intersection with Harwood Road, police said.
Police said Herdeman was driving a 2000 Toyota Camry northbound on Solomon’s Island Road, where an Ford F-350 dump truck was stopped and getting ready to turn left onto Harwood Road, police said. The truck had its turn signal on.
Police said the Toyota sedan rounded a right-handed curve near the intersection and crashed into the back of the truck.
The Toyota was severely damaged and despite life saving efforts from bystanders and paramedics, Herdeman died, police said. His body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.
The dump truck driver, 60-year-old Stephen Stanley Earl, was not injured in the crash.
Police said investigators with believe the primary cause of the crash was driver error. Speed and impairment are not believed to have contributed. The department’s Traffic Safety Section is investigating the crash.