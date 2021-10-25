xml:space="preserve">
A 49-year-old man has died after he was struck by car in Laurel earlier this month, Anne Arundel police say

Donovan Conaway
By
Capital Gazette
Oct 25, 2021 12:03 PM

A pedestrian who was involved in a crash earlier this month was pronounced dead at the hospital Friday, Anne Arundel County police said.

David Wallace Miles, a 49-year-old with no fixed address, was hit by a car on Oct. 11 at around 7:30 p.m., and Anne Arundel County officers responded to Laurel Fort Meade Road near Laureldale Drive for a crash involving Miles.

The investigation revealed Miles was in the travel portion of westbound Laurel Fort Meade Road near Laureldale Drive when he was struck by a 2016 Hyundai Accent.

Miles was wearing dark, non-reflective clothing, police said. He was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Preliminarily, pedestrian error is believed to be the primary cause of this crash. The crash is currently under investigation by the Traffic Safety Section.

