42-year-old Upper Marlboro man dies after crashing into a telephone pole in Lothian, police say

An Upper Marlboro man died Saturday after losing control of his car and crashing into a telephone pole on Fiorenza Drive in Lothian, Anne Arundel police said.
At about 10:33 p.m., officers responded to Mount Zion Marlboro Road near Fiorenza Drive for a car crash.
Deron Iasiah Fell, 42, was driving a 2013 Honda Accord westbound on Mount Zion Marlboro Road, west of Greenock Road, when he approached a 2007 Nissan truck from the rear at a high rate of speed, policesaid.Fell then began to pass the Nissan on the left in a permitted passing zone at a high rate of speed.
At the same time, a third vehicle was traveling in the opposite direction in the eastbound lane. Fell reentered the westbound lane to avoid the third vehicle, sideswiping the Nissan. Fell did not stop after this collision and continued westbound on Mount Zion Marlboro Road at a high rate of speed, according to police.
The driver of the Nissan, John Curtis Bart of Lothian, located Fell approximately 1.5 miles away, resting partially off the roadway at Fiorenza Drive.
The investigation revealed Fell lost control of the vehicle after cresting a hill on an “S” curve. The Honda crossed into the eastbound lane and rotated in a counterclockwise direction, striking a telephone pole.
The Honda then traveled back into the westbound lane where it came to rest partially off the roadway at Fiorenza Drive. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene by Anne Arundel County Fire Department paramedics.
A passenger, Erin Micah Stanard, 37, of Upper Marlboro, was transported to Prince George’s Trauma Center in stable condition. Bart did not suffer injuries.
Fell was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiners (O.C.M.E.) office in Baltimore where an autopsy will be conducted.
Excessive speed and failure to maintain control of the Honda are the primary causes of this crash. The crash is currently under investigation by the Traffic Safety Section.