55-year-old woman dies after struck by car in Glen Burnie

A Glen Burnie woman died Saturday after she was struck by a vehicle on Furnace Branch Road East near Langley Road North in Glen Burnie, Anne Arundel police said.
At about 8 p.m. Saturday police responded to the area for reports of a crash involving a pedestrian. Joann Elizabeth Yeatts, 55, of Glen Burnie was pronounced dead at the scene.
An initial investigation revealed a blue Chevrolet Colorado, driven by David Marshall Simmons, 62, of Glen Burnie was traveling westbound on Furnace Branch Road East, approaching the intersection with Langley Road North. Police said Yeatts was struck while walking in the roadway.
Simmons remained at the scene and did not suffer injuries. Pedestrian error is believed to be the primary cause of this crash after an initial investigation. The crash is still under investigation by the Traffic Safety Section.