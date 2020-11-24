53-year-old Brandywine woman dies after a head-on collision in Friendship

A 53-year-old Brandywine woman died Monday after a head-on collision in Friendship.
At around 7 p.m., Anne Arundel officers responded to the area of W. Chesapeake Beach Road and Sansbury Road for reports of a crash.
The investigation revealed that a 2018 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Lothian resident Megan Elyce Dial, 24, was following a Dodge Ram westbound on Chesapeake Beach Road near Sansbury Road when the Chevrolet crossed the center line and attempted to pass the Dodge truck in a no passing zone, police said.
Dial then drove completely into the opposite lane of travel while there was a 2012 Honda Accord driven by Chesapeake Beach resident Linda Ann Halbritter, 59, traveling eastbound. The two cars collided head-on and came to rest off of the roadway. Several passengers from both cars required mechanical extrication by fire department personnel.
Three passengers were transported to the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore by two Maryland State Police Medevac helicopters and one was transported to Calvert Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries by ambulance.
At 4:30 a.m,, Brandywine resident Mary Char-Lynn Phipps, who was a passenger in the Chevrolet Cruze, was pronounced deceased as a result of injuries sustained in the collision, police said.
Preliminarily, police believe the primary cause of the crash is the Chevrolet failing to remain right of center, police said. The Traffic Safety Section is handling the collision investigation.