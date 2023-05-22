Glen Burnie motorcyclist dies in Galesville crash, police say

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A Glen Burnie woman died Sunday after her motorcycle collided with another vehicle in Galesville, Anne Arundel Police said.

Jennifer Lynn McDermott, 34, was riding a 2022 Yahama motorcycle around 9:30 p.m. when she tried to pass another vehicle traveling south on Muddy Creek Road, police said. As she crossed into the northbound lane, McDermott’s motorcycle struck a 2004 Toyota Tacoma and was thrown from the vehicle.

The driver of the truck, a 46-year-old Edgewater man, was not injured in the crash, police said.

McDermott was pronounced dead at the scene by Anne Arundel Fire Department personnel.

This crash is under investigation by the police department’s Traffic Safety Section.