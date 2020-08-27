Baltimore County woman dies in car crash in Curtis Bay, Anne Arundel police say

A 44-year-old woman from Baltimore County died in after a collision with another vehicle in Curtis Bay late Wednesday night, Anne Arundel County police said.
Nicole Lea Roggio, of Middle River, died at the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, police said.
Roggio was driving a 1985 Chevrolet Caprice Classic east on Marley Neck Boulevard as a 2004 Acura TSX was going south on Fort Smallwood Road, police said. The vehicles smashed into each other in the intersection.
Mary Ann Brown, of Pasadena, suffered minor injuries, police said. The 48-year-old refused to be taken to the hospital for further medical treatment.
Meanwhile, police said paramedics took Roggio to the hospital in Baltimore with life-threatening injuries and that shock trauma staff pronounced her dead.
Roggio’s body has been taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy, police said.
Investigators believe alcohol and speed factored into the collision, police said. Investigators will compare witness accounts of the accident with any traffic video that’s available, as well as review pending toxicology reports.
Officers with the department’s Traffic Safety Section are investigating the crash further and police urge anybody with information to contact Cpl. Rosso at 410-222-8573.