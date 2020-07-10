Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle, Anne Arundel police say

An unidentified woman died Thursday afternoon after being struck by a pickup truck on the ramp from Ritchie Highway to Route 50, Anne Arundel County police said.
Police said the woman, estimated to be between 30 and 40 years old, emerged from the wooded area adjacent the ramp and walked into the roadway.
A Chevrolet Colorado being driven by Bowie resident Phillip Towles was traveling south on Ritchie Highway and turned right onto the ramp, police said.
The truck hit the woman at at the entrance to Route 50, according to police.
Paramedics took the woman to nearby Anne Arundel Medical Center, where police said she later died. Her body will be taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.
Police said Towles remained at the crash site and was uninjured.
Investigators with the department’s Traffic Safety Section are looking further into the fatal crash.
Police said the preliminary investigation points to pedestrian error.
Investigators do not believe excessive speed by the driver was a factor. Pending toxicology reports will determine whether drugs or alcohol played a role.