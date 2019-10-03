A West River teenager injured in a crash last month on a rural route in south county died of injuries suffered in the accident Sunday, county police said.
An Anne Arundel County police spokesman said Wednesday afternoon that the 16-year-old boy died Sunday while being treated at the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore. However, police did not release the name of the teenager.
Police said the boy was one of four teenagers injured in the accident that took place about 9 p.m. Sunday night at Sands Road near Whittington Drive in Lothian. A 2013 Honda Accord was southbound on Sands Road when it failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway.
The Honda left the roadway and struck a telephone pole causing the vehicle to roll, then strike a tree. All four teenagers were taken to area trauma centers.
Preliminarily, the primary cause of the crash is excessive speed by the driver, a 17-year-old from Bowie.
Police said the Traffic Safety Section is investigating the crash. No charges have been filed but the county State’s Attorney office will review the case.
Several of the students attended South River High School, according to a letter sent to students and families.