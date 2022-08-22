Baltimore cyclist, 61, killed in Glen Burnie crash

A 61-year-old Baltimore man was declared dead Friday evening after Anne Arundel County Police say he was struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle on Route 10 in Glen Burnie.

Police said in a news release that an officer encountered the injured man, identified as Thomas Eric Siebert, lying in the roadway at about 6:20 p.m. Friday.

The officer and bystanders performed CPR on Siebert until paramedics arrived. Siebert was declared dead at the scene, police said in the release.

Investigators from the police department’s Traffic Safety Section determined that Siebert was riding a bicycle on the shoulder of southbound Route 10 approaching East Furnace Branch Road and suddenly turned left, riding directly into the path of a 2016 Hyundai Sonata operated by a woman from Glen Burnie, according to the release.

The 29-year-old driver, who police did not identify, remained at the scene of the crash. Siebert was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy to determine his cause of death.

Those with information on the crash are asked to contact traffic safety investigators at 410-222-8573.