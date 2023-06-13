Annapolis woman, 62, dies in house blaze; fourth Anne Arundel fire fatality of the year

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

An Annapolis woman died Saturday after her house caught fire, county fire officials said.

Fire crews were called around 2 a.m. to the 3200 block of Blackwalnut Drive where they found a two-story house on fire. Crews found one person, Marianne Forrest, 62, inside the home. Fire and medical personnel pronounced Forrest dead at the scene.

Advertisement

The fire’s cause is still under investigation by the Anne Arundel County Fire Department. It took about 60 firefighters, including crews from Annapolis Fire Department and U.S. Naval Academy Fire Department, about an hour to bring the blaze under control.

The estimated damage is $500,000, the department said.

Advertisement

A neighboring house sustained fire damage. All of the occupants there escaped safely and were assisted by the American Red Cross and Anne Arundel County Crisis Response Team.

Forrest is the fourth person to die in a fire in Anne Arundel County this year.

On May 3, John S. Billing, 54, died from injuries sustained in a fire at his home in Pasadena, which did not have working smoke detectors. Anne Arundel County and Annapolis investigators have not yet determined the cause of the fire or estimated the cost of the damage.

Anthony Slough, 59, died May 5 from injuries he received when a home in Glen Burnie where he was living caught fire. The house did not have smoke detectors.

On June 5, Mark A. Harvey, 50, died after intentionally lighting a fire in the attic of a Severn home while suffering a mental health crisis. Eventually, the roof collapsed and Harvey fell through the attic floor.