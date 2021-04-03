Spring means Saturdays return to Anne Arundel County Farmers’ Market in Annapolis

Blueberry limoncello, atomic peach, cherry bourbon jams and strawberry lemonade concentrate were laid out on a black tablecloth at the Anne Arundel County Farmers’ Market Saturday, ready for hungry customers who are looking for flavors to brighten up the table as winter turns to spring.
Where else would you get jams like this but at the farmers’ market, customer J.J. Williams said.
“Keep it real, small and tasty,” Williams said.
He owns a business and said he likes supporting other small businesses.
April 3 was the first Saturday market of the year on Riva Road, though wind and cold temperatures made it feel like winter once again. The market is also year-round on Sundays, and in the summer adds Wednesdays. The market is celebrating its 40th year in business.
“It’s a good way to get good locally grown veggies,” Williams said. “It’s nice to talk to people.”
Allyssa Buenning has culinary training and makes the jams in Arnold under the name Phog by the Bay, a reference to the University of Kansas and a pet. She and her mother Denise sell at the county market and will soon move to a market in Crofton for the summer.
Saturday they were sold out of salted caramel pear jam, which pairs well with glazed ham, they said. Easter is Sunday.
Julia Poblotzki of Priapi Gardens was sold out of carrots, Brussel sprouts and butter crunch lettuce. What will hopefully be the last cold day of the season has made today a big soup day, she said. Lots of people are buying carrots for soup to warm up.
“The best carrots. They have the best carrots in the world,” according to Williams.
Vic Priapi said they need to leave at 3 a.m. to get to the county market from their farm in Cecilton. He is glad to be back on Saturdays, a sign of spring. For the next few months they will have leafy greens and root vegetables, and in June other foods will start coming in season.
Leah Miles, of Bowie, came to the market for the first time Saturday. She has a toddler and wants to avoid crowded shopping spaces due to COVID, making the market a good option. She got apples, a breakfast taco, kale and some sweets, and said she had a good experience and plans on returning.
The market opens at 7 a.m. on Saturday and runs to noon, and at 10 a.m. on Sunday and runs to 1 p.m., according to its website.