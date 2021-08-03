Anne Arundel County doubles legal advocacy as federal eviction moratorium expires

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman said Tuesday that renters facing eviction should not leave their homes, as county services can’t help once they have vacated.
As the federal moratorium on evictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic ended July 31, the county’s housing agency has more than doubled its contract with Community Legal Services to respond. Arundel Community Development Services Director Kathleen Koch said there are more than 1,200 applications for the Eviction Prevention Program in the pipeline.
A state moratorium on evictions expires August 15.
The county is also working to negotiate directly with landlords, including the Housing Authority of the City of Annapolis, where more than 50% of renters are behind on payments, Pittman said.
“If you’re behind on rent stay in your apartment. Once you leave you can’t get assistance,” Pittman said.
ACDS has hired three attorneys, a paralegal and a legal assistant to prepare for the moratorium lifting.
It also opened a temporary office in the county’s emergency management center in Glen Burnie, near the courthouse, to expedite the processing and prioritization of applications. ACDS will have a worker in that office to manage applications.
Koch said the sheriff’s office is sharing its list of upcoming evictions to make sure the agency can settle those cases before eviction occurs.
Pittman said the county established an eviction prevention program for people affected by COVID in April 2020, which used casino money as federal resources wound up. Of the cases Community Legal Services has managed on behalf of the county since then, 89 have gone to court, all of which resulted in resolution or dismissal.
He said the county has distributed more than $12 million in federal funding to 2,400 households, much of which went to landlords, since April 2020.
Koch said the county now has the federal funding to cover all the households facing eviction. Time is the issue now that the moratorium is up.
“We believe we have enough funds to help everybody who is eligible, we just need time to be able to get to everybody,” Koch said.
Koch reiterated Pittman’s advice: don’t leave your unit. She added that tenants should attend any court proceedings regarding their housing.
“Show up in that court, and we will make sure that Community Legal Services is there to provide the assistance that you need,” she said.
She also encouraged landlords to reach out to ACDS if they have tenants behind on rent.
“You’re our partners. We want to keep people housed and we want to get you paid,” she said.
ACDS has information for both tenants and landlords on its website, www.acdsinc.org. Residents who have been served as eviction notice should contact 410-222-3965 for assistance.