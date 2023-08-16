Manhunt for escaped state prisoner underway by Maryland, Howard, Anne Arundel police

A state prisoner escaped a transport van near the border between Anne Arundel and Howard counties Wednesday morning, Maryland State Police said.
The prisoner, Randy Morris, 38, escaped the van around 8:30 a.m. near Dorsey Run Road and Route 32.
Advertisement
Police describe Morris as a 5-foot, 9-inch tall white male who is around 130 to 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue shorts.
Howard County Police initially responded to the incident but passed it on to State Police because Route 32 is a state road. Howard and Anne Arundel police are assisting with the search on foot and with drones.
Advertisement
Police say anyone who sees Morris, who was incarcerated for burglary, should call 911.