White residents speak out against racism during #EndWhiteSilence protest at Anne Arundel County police department

A crowd of primarily white Anne Arundel County residents gathered in front of county police headquarters in Millersville Wednesday night to speak out against racism and police brutality, a topic they say white people can no longer shy away from.
More than 70 adults, teenagers and children laid on the grass outside the police department, arms clasped behind their backs, and repeated “I can’t breath,” and “You’re going to kill me,” some of the last words George Floyd, a black man, said before he died.
Floyd was pinned under the knee of a white Minnesota police officer for close to nine minutes. The officer, Derek Chauvin, is charged with second degree murder. Three other officers involved in the incident are charged with aiding and abetting murder.
The demonstration, called #EndWhiteSilence, positioned white community members to use their privilege to demand County Executive Steuart Pittman and Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley increase transparency in local police departments, community organizer CJ Meushaw said.
“We have a lot less to lose by speaking out like this. There is a much smaller risk of us losing our jobs, of us being isolated from our neighbors, or of us being killed,” said Meushaw, who is white.
As the sun began to set on Veterans Highway, semi-truck drivers and other motorists laid on car horns and raised fists out windows in support of the demonstrators holding “Black Lives Matter” and “White silence is violence” signs. The group then gathered, mostly at a social distance, to project a list of reforms that community organizers of color have been seeking to accomplish for years, said organizer Renee Cantori.
“As long as we’re silent as white people, the violence continues. If all of us came together and said this is enough, it would stop. There would be no way it would continue if we all said this is enough,” Cantori, who is white, said.
Organizers say the reforms would make police departments more transparent and its officers more accountable by wearing body cameras and allowing an independent Citizen Review Board to investigate officer misconduct. As part of the demand, the Citizen Review Board needs to be stronger than an advisory board by having the power to subpoena documents and witness testimony.
Demonstrators, who are part of the Black Lives Matter movement, also want the county and city police to release information on how they prepare for for civil unrest and records of officer misconduct over the past four years.
Before Tuesday’s about 1,000 person Black Lives Matter protest in downtown Annapolis, Mayor Buckley said the city’s police chief will unveil plans for a Citizen Review Board this week. Pittman said Monday that his team is racing to include funding for police body cameras in his 2021 budget, an investment Anne Arundel County Police Chief Timothy Altomare said he requested earlier this year.
After the demands were read, demonstrators laid on their stomachs in the grass and chanted back a script of Floyd’s last words. A silence then fell on the scene for six minutes, the length of time Floyd stopped talking but remained under officer Derek Chauvin’s knee. The quiet was punctured by beeps from passing cars and observed by patrons dining at a Greek restaurant 50 yards across the highway.
Nationwide, protesters have symbolically assumed the position Floyd was in when he was killed. Some black commentators have raised concern that white protesters, specifically groups of only white protesters participating in a display of black death caused by police violence, is performative.
“I think there’s a lot of truth to that (concern),” Meushaw said. “We’re doing this as part of a movement. We understand that this is not just one event where we symbolically put ourselves in the position that George Floyd was and pretend to think that we know what it’s like, because we don’t."
Steven Waddy, political action chair for the local NAACP, said he was supportive of the demonstration as he accepts anyone who wants to join the fight against racism and white supremacy.
“If you consider yourself to be a soldier in that fight, then I will consider you a soldier in that fight,” Waddy said. The work needs to be done in a way that spans race, gender and sexuality, he said, noting that the LGBTQ+ community been oppressed by many of the same factors.
Local activist and community organizer Toni Strong Pratt said she thinks it’s time for white residents to speak up and stand with the black community in the fight to dismantle racism.
Carl Snowden, longtime civil rights activist and convener of the Caucus of African American Leaders, said the demonstration of white county residents will send an important message: “They want to make it crystal clear that this is an issue that all citizens should be concerned with,” Snowden said. “It’s not a black and white issue. It’s right versus wrong.”
At Wednesday’s demonstration, it was hearing Floyd call out for his mother in his final moments that brought Crofton resident Erin Chandler to speak out. Chandler, whose 18-month-old son is biracial, felt Floyd’s words, “I can’t move … mama," called out to all mothers who fear for their children’s safety.
“I hope for a future where my son doesn’t feel like he has to act a different way than other people to stay safe,” Chandler said.
When demonstrators arrived at county police headquarters, officers had set up chairs and offered cases of water to participants. A traffic message board on the edge of the department grounds read “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”
Attendees did not welcome police officers who tried to participate, and asked officers to return inside. Meushaw said the police chief was “rolling out the red carpet” for a “photo opp" by live streaming a portion of the event on Facebook.
Altomare, who condemned the actions of officers in Minneapolis in a press conference and guest column in The Capital, said he often hands out water at protests and his intention was to act as a decent host.
The chief said he was in favor of reforming the law enforcement officers’ bill of rights to increase transparency and discussing how to implement a Citizen Review Board.
“That behavior from those former officers in Minnesota set us backwards years or decades in our work on connecting to the community. And I’ll always be there supporting protests. My only ask as always, is to keep it peaceful and they did a great job of that tonight. So I’m 100% supportive of their activity,” Altomare said.
Olivia Sanchez contributed to this article.