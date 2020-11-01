Anne Arundel County, Annapolis issue proclamations recognizing Maryland Emancipation Day Sunday

On a rainy Sunday afternoon, the city of Annapolis and Anne Arundel County recognized Maryland Emancipation Day with a ceremony at Asbury United Methodist Church followed by a wreath laying for the freed slave who founded the county’s first African-American church.
Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman and Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley issued proclamations declaring that Nov. 1 be recognized in the jurisdictions as Maryland Emancipation Day. Around 20 people showed up outside the church with umbrellas in hand for the ceremony.
Officials gave the proclamations to a group of people who on Emancipation Day last year laid to rest the bones of Smith Price, who in 1803 founded what would become Asbury United Methodist Church.
Janice Hayes-Williams, a local historian, led the effort to bury Smith Price at St. Anne’s cemetery after they had been dug up from their resting place behind the church to build townhomes, and then put in a box at a museum for decades.
“The Posse," a group of of African American community members who acted as pallbearers for Smith Price at last year’s ceremony, laid the wreath on Smith Prices’ burial site Sunday.
Many think Juneteenth — which commemorates the ending of slavery in the United States — is the most important day for Black people, but Hayes-Williams believes Emancipation Day is more important.
“I have been working on making this day a holiday, so I’ve been testifying in the General Assembly,” Hayes-Williams said. “This about my family that fought in the war and it is important for me and all the descendants,” she said.
Pittman led the ceremony Sunday with a history lesson about how President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation didn’t free slaves in Maryland, only in confederate states.
“We are here to honor those early lawmakers and troops in 1864 that vowed to give equal status among citizens in Maryland,” Pittman said. “We honor our enslaved ancestors and Maryland soldiers who fought on bloody battlefields during the American Civil War.”
Buckley started with saying, “I came into this town under my own free will, which is very different from what your ancestors had to experience.”
Buckley thanked Hayes-Williams for teaching him about Smith Price and letting the city be a part of the important day.
“Whereas today 156 years after the emancipation of all enslaved people in Maryland, the city of Annapolis chooses to commemorate the influence of African American culture to ensure we don’t forget the contribution that enslaved Africans made through blood, sweat and tears and bondage to this nation,” Buckley said.
Hayes-Williams wants everyone to know the importance of this day going forward.
“Maryland on its own abolished slavery and that’s a big deal and not a lot of people know that,” Hayes-Williams said. “Black men and white men fought side by side and that is worth being memorialized and commemorated.”
Next year on this day, Hayes-Williams would like to plan a parade and activities all around the town. She wants to model it after Montgomery County, which celebrates Emancipation Week.