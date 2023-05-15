Suspect in 2020 Edgewater murder extradited from El Salvador to Maryland by U.S. Marshals

The suspect in a 2020 Edgewater murder was apprehended in El Salvador Thursday by U.S. Marshals and extradited to Maryland, Anne Arundel Police announced Monday.

Detectives with the county’s fugitive apprehension division have searched for Wilber Oswaldo Nunez-Menendez since November 2020, less than a day after police said he shot two men on Brick Church Road. Ronal Alcidis Maldonado Quijada, a 53-year-old Annapolis resident, was killed while a 28-year-old was injured and treated at an area hospital. At the time of the double shooting, Nunez-Menendez was 25.

Advertisement

According to police spokesperson Lt. Jacklyn Davis, El Salvadorian authorities had detained Nunez-Menendez for an unrelated event before American officials were notified. The U.S. Marshals, the primary federal agency responsible for extraditing international fugitives, made contact with and transported the suspect back to Anne Arundel County.

Advertisement

Nunez-Menendez has been charged with first-degree murder, attempted first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and firearm offenses.

He is currently being held without bond in the Jennifer Road Detention Center and is scheduled to appear in District Court on May 22.

“We’re thankful for our national and international partnerships that can hopefully bring closure to a victim’s family,” Davis said.

This story will be updated.