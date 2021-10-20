Edgewater house fire displaces two people, sends man and firefighter to hospital with serious burn injuries

A 51-year-old man suffered serious burn injuries during a house fire early Wednesday morning, according to the Anne Arundel County Fire Department.
Forty firefighters responded to the two-story home at 215 Beverley Ave. in Edgewater around 3 a.m. Wednesday and observed flames coming from a second-floor window in the front of the house. Firefighters located the fire in a bedroom and controlled the flames in 20 minutes.
The Red Cross is helping two residents displaced by the fire. A Maryland State Police helicopter transported a man to the Burn Center at Medstar Washington Hospital Center with serious burns that are not considered life-threatening. The man sustained burns to his hands and feet and suffered from smoke inhalation. Paramedics transported a firefighter to the Burn Center at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center with minor burn injuries.
Fire investigators are investigating the cause of the fire. The house did not have working smoke alarms, according to the department. The estimated cost in damages is $75,000.
Anne Arundel County firefighters were assisted by the Annapolis Fire Department and Naval Support activity, Maryland State Police aviation command, American Red Cross Southern Maryland chapter, Baltimore Gas and Electric and Anne Arundel County police.