Edgewater man dies from injuries a month after car crash on Central Avenue

A 78-year-old man died Wednesday from injuries he sustained during a car crash at Central Avenue and Mayo Road on Oct. 19, Anne Arundel County police said.
Richard Mills Dykeman, of Edgewater, was driving around 6:30 a.m. on Oct. 19 when he tried to take a left turn onto Mayo Road from Central Avenue and was struck by a car traveling northbound. Lucas Burchman, 22, was driving a 2006 Suzuki XL7 northbound on Central Avenue when Dykeman, driving a 2003 Chevy Malibu, turned left in front of the Suzuki.
Police said Burchman was unable to avoid striking Dykeman’s Chevy and hit the car on the passenger side. Dykeman was flown by helicopter to the University of Maryland shock trauma center in Baltimore with serious injuries. He died Wednesday from complications related to his injuries. Burchman was not injured during the crash.
Police said the preliminary cause of the crash was Dykeman failing to yield to the right of way.