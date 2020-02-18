xml:space="preserve">
Woman dies after car collides with tractor-trailer Edgewater

Alex Mann
By
Capital Gazette
Feb 18, 2020 10:31 AM
Anne Arundel County Fire Department Firefighters along with City of Annapolis Fire Department personel work at the scene of a fatal accident on Route 214 Monday night. The car collided with the tractor tailer and became wedged underneath the trailor.
Anne Arundel County Fire Department Firefighters along with City of Annapolis Fire Department personel work at the scene of a fatal accident on Route 214 Monday night. The car collided with the tractor tailer and became wedged underneath the trailor. (Glenn A. Miller)

A woman died after her car collided with a tractor-trailer in Edgewater late Monday night, Anne Arundel County fire officials said.

Fire personnel got a call around 11:30 p.m. alerting them to a crash in the area of Solomon’s Island Road and Central Avenue, said Capt. Russ Davies, fire department spokesman.

Davies said firefighters and paramedics arrived and determined the woman who was driving the sedan was dead at the scene.

Two occupants of the tractor-trailer were not injured, Davies said.

Davies said it appeared the sedan struck the side of the tractor-trailer and was a third to half underneath the trailer when authorities arrived.

“It looks like the sedan side-impacted the trailer,” Davies said.

