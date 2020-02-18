Woman dies after car collides with tractor-trailer Edgewater

A woman died after her car collided with a tractor-trailer in Edgewater late Monday night, Anne Arundel County fire officials said.
Fire personnel got a call around 11:30 p.m. alerting them to a crash in the area of Solomon’s Island Road and Central Avenue, said Capt. Russ Davies, fire department spokesman.
Davies said firefighters and paramedics arrived and determined the woman who was driving the sedan was dead at the scene.
Two occupants of the tractor-trailer were not injured, Davies said.
Davies said it appeared the sedan struck the side of the tractor-trailer and was a third to half underneath the trailer when authorities arrived.
“It looks like the sedan side-impacted the trailer,” Davies said.