An Anne Arundel County judge handed down an 18-month jail sentence Thursday to the man who pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges stemming from a hit-and-run boat crash last year that killed Laura Slattery, a 63-year-old mother of three from Pasadena.

Issuing the jail term, which began the day it was agreed upon by prosecutors and Hank Edds Jr.’s legal team in the final moments of the 50-year-old’s trial this month, Anne Arundel Circuit Judge J. Michael Wachs chided Edds for the “callous way” the Cape St. Claire resident had testified on the witness stand.

Advertisement

Edds, whose boat crashed into another vessel operated by Slattery’s husband at about 10 p.m. July 3, 2022, before leaving the scene, had testified he left the scene and did not call for help because he believed there was “no harm, no foul.” Shortly after Edds made those remarks, he and his legal team came back into court having struck the plea deal with prosecutors.

During Thursday’s hearing, prosecutor Carolynn Grammas highlighted the monthlong investigation by Maryland Natural Resources Police after the fatal crash, saying it took investigators “forever” to identify Edds as a suspect due to a series of misleading statements Edds’ neighbors had made.

Advertisement

“I’m just shocked. That’s the only word I can think of,” Wachs said, calling Edds’ avoidance of taking responsibility that month “shameful.”

“Sometimes what you do after an accident reflects the way you felt during,” Wachs said.

Laura Slattery’s youngest daughter, Amber, said after the hearing that it was “incredibly hard to come to terms” with the conclusion of the lengthy, painful legal proceedings, noting that no sentence would make up for the immense loss the family still feels. After her death last year, Laura Slattery was remembered for her “vibrant life” of beachgoing, concerts and heavy involvement in her local Baptist church.

Her husband, Brian Slattery, teared up immediately at the sentencing hearing, saying that day started out as a “wonderful morning.”

“I admired my beautiful wife as she slept, as I did often,” he said, recalling the couple taking their annual trip that evening to Rock Hall to watch a fireworks show. The couple had been traveling across the Chesapeake Bay on their way back home to Pasadena from another fireworks show on the Eastern Shore when they anchored north of Cape St. Claire to watch another display.

That’s when the boat operated by Edds struck the Slattery vessel.

Laura Slattery’s backside ribs and left arm were broken in the crash, Natural Resources Police said in charging documents. Some other boaters helped, and took the couple to a marina as Edds left. Laura Slattery went into cardiac arrest while at the marina and died at a hospital, according to charging documents.

“After 41 years with the best girl ever, I’m glad I don’t have 41 years left without her,” Brian Slattery said.

Advertisement

The Morning Sun Daily Get your morning news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

At the trial, Edds and his defense team, led by attorney John Henry Robinson III, did not deny the crash happened, but argued that Edds had not been steering the boat recklessly or negligently, and did not see the Slattery boat due to its navigation lights purportedly being off. Five witnesses testified they could not tell whether the boat’s lights were off.

Brian Slattery Jr., left, told his family that their mother died. From left to right, Brian Jr., his mother Laura Slattery, his youngest sister Amber, and sister Sarah Winchester. (Handout)

Brian Slattery Jr., the son of Laura and Brian, said at Thursday’s hearing that the events of July 3, 2022, will “forever be seared into my mind.” He said he was thankful for the 39 years he spent with his mom, but noted that his own children will remember her only from stories and pictures.

At Thursday’s hearing, Robinson said his client “tears up” every time he hears Laura Slattery’s name. He noted the crash “was an accident, it wasn’t malicious or intentional.” The lawyer said the crash was “not alcohol-related.”

Though Edds wasn’t ultimately convicted of any drunken boating offenses, Grammas presented a detailed history of Edds’ prior drunken driving convictions during Thursday’s hearing, paired with photos from the day of the crash showing him in proximity to alcohol. At the trial, Edds had testified he had one and a half beers that day. On Thursday, Wachs told him he didn’t buy that “for a second.”

Wachs ordered Edds to completely abstain from alcohol during his five-year probation period and submit to random substance testing. He also isn’t allowed to operate a boat during that period.

Asked by Robinson and Wachs whether he wished to speak before being sentenced, Edds shook his head.

Advertisement

“We’ve covered it,” he said.