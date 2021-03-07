Firefighters quickly supress fire aboard 40-foot sailboat at Eastport marina

A 40-foot sailboat was damaged early Sunday when a fire started in the engine compartment, Annapolis firefighters said.
At around 12:27 a.m., the Annapolis Fire Department was dispatched to the 300 block of Chester Avenue for a reported boat fire at Butler’s Waterfront and Marina. Firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the cabin.
Firefighters reduced the fire quickly and determined that the fire was centered in the engine compartment. Firefighters to another 30 minutes to place the fire under control.
A total of 36 firefighters were on the scene. No injuries to firefighters or civilians were reported.
No damage estimate was released.