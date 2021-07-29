Eastport a Rockin’ festival canceled due to COVID concerns after cases begin to rise

The Eastport a Rockin’ annual festival has been canceled due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases and uncertainty around vaccination rates, its Facebook page announced Wednesday.
The festival was already delayed from its June date to Sept. 18. The organizers have pushed it back to June 25, 2022, where they will expect 40 or more local bands. Since 1997, the festival has played in Eastport.
The organizers wrote it would be impossible to socially distance at the festival site and had to make a hard decision to protect the community.
The board did not want to be responsible for spreading COVID-19 within the community, the Facebook post reads.
“We want to spread love, fun and music, not covid,” the post said.
The post asks people to get vaccinated and to support the Annapolis Musician Fund.