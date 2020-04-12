‘A lot of people need hope right now’: Pastors plan uplifting messages for Easter Sunday made remote by coronavirus pandemic

With all the uncertainty through this coronavirus outbreak, local Christian churches are reminding their congregations to keep the faith as worshippers will be unable to visit churches Sunday.
Easter Sunday is this week, a Christian holiday commemorating Jesus Christ’s resurrection. This typically involves a popular weekend religious service with messages. Those gatherings are now banned under Gov. Larry Hogan’s orders meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Abundant Life Church in Glen Burnie will be holding two live services on Easter Sunday.
This week the church has been preaching about redemption and transitioning in life.
“God has the power to redeem the worst in any situation, and we have faith that he will redeem,” Pastor Katie Mason said. “A lot of people need hope right now. We lost a lot in 2020, people have canceled weddings and trips, our sense of normalcy and what is and isn’t. People have lost the ability to touch and connect. In that grief, people need to know there is still hope.”
Mason wants people to know they understand life is hard right now, but there is still hope.
“Easter is the essential message of Christianity. The point of Christianity is Easter. The point of Christianity is that Jesus died on that cross for our sins and rose from the dead three days later,” Mason said. “This holiday is a remembrance of why we do what we do. This is why Christianity matters, it is important to celebrate even though we are inside because this is the day that points to hope and Jesus.”
United Church of Christ in Annapolis is not planning to recreate a church service, they want the broadcast to feel different and to be its own moment.
“I would say it is more authentic to the original Easter, what we are doing this Sunday,” Rev. Ryan Sirmons said. “Normally we are celebrating and it is fan fair with trumpets and people singing. In the story it was quiet and people were scared. We’re a little bit scared too.”
Sirmons will be talking about the story of resurrection without shouting it like in the past and with uncertainty.
“I think the message will resonate well and so many aspects of our lives that we thought were steady are now all of sudden uncertain,” Sirmons said. “So the call to trust in God and the resurrections will resonate.”
The important thing for Sirmons is to keep checking on each other and caring for the community.
Arundel Christian Church plans to take a more bombastic approach compared to United Church. They will have live music and make it a celebration.
The church will have three online services planned for Easter Sunday at 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.
Also, the church will be utilizing a “virtual choir" of people who filmed themselves singing one of their songs.
“We have edited these together to put our voices together in the live stream,” Pastor Matt Ousdahl said.
Pastor Bret Hicks of Bay Ridge Christian Church said the church stopped meeting when Hogan put a 250 limit on gatherings. The church has been online for over month.
Hicks wants to spread the message of “hope” through Jesus’s resurrection and relating it to current times.
“I know this a confusing scary time for everyone, but Easter is about the resurrection of Jesus and how that is proof that even the greatest enemy, death, has already been overcome,” Hicks said. “So hope isn’t just for good times, it is regardless of our circumstance.”
Hicks plans on telling his congregation that there is 'hope even in the face of death."
“The key thing we are trying to talk about is hope. Hope has to be based on something. We believe hope is based on the fact that Jesus lived for us and died for us and was raised,” Hicks said. “Even if we get a cure for this virus, death will still be here and not going away.”