Anne Arundel schools will dismiss early Dec. 23, group to study other changes

The Board of Education of Anne Arundel County will take more time to consider changes proposed to the 2021-2022 school year calendar by Superintendent George Arlotto last week, agreeing to dismiss early on Dec. 23 and form a committee to study other dates.
Last week, Anne Arundel Public Schools Superintendent George Arlotto proposed adding three early dismissal days to the calendar to allow teachers and students to focus on wellness, he said in a statement.
The Teacher’s Association of Anne Arundel County has said teachers are feeling exhausted and disrespected as they are taking on more work because of the a shortage of substitutes, Brightspace online learning software and other alleged changes to work. The Maryland Public School Labor Relations Board has declared a bargaining impasse between the union and the board, and parties will work with a mediator, according to a statement from TAAAC.
Arlotto proposed ending instruction early on Dec. 3, Dec. 23 and Feb. 28, and said teachers would receive instructions. Last Friday, TAAAC President Russell Leone said the proposal, which was made without consulting the union, was too little and too late.
Arlotto said at Wednesday’s Board of Education meeting that he knows it doesn’t completely address concerns, but the three early dismissal days were something he felt was feasible immediately.
“It does provide a modicum of relief and recognition of the hard work of our staff and students and families,” he said.
The board discussed the challenges early dismissal days pose to parents whose children are in early childhood intervention, which would be canceled as a result of the change. In public comment, one parent said the proposed early dismissals would affect their work schedule, and another said it would bring the number of days their child can’t attend afternoon ECI from 12 to 15.
“This does create, I think, a hardship for some families with little time to plan, particularly when we have an early dismissal just five days later,” Board President Melissa Ellis said during discussion.
One alternative considered was to give teachers off in the afternoon on one of the planned Project Unity days, where instruction ends early and staff are scheduled to participate in professional development focused on equity and culturally responsive teaching.
Arlotto said he opposed any disruption to the four scheduled Project Unity days, calling the professional development essential to the growth of the school system.
District 2 Representative Robert Silkworth proposed, and the board unanimously agreed, to move forward with the early dismissal proposed for Dec. 23 for “personal wellness time.” The motion also called for the creation of a work-study group to review additional means to help students and staff.
District 3 Representative Corine Frank made a motion, which was also unanimously approved, to have Arlotto investigate the feasibility of giving teachers off on May 3, which right now is scheduled as a day off for students with professional development planned for staff. Arlotto will report back in January about that option.
The board also approved a motion from District 7 Representative Michelle Corkadel, which stated that the board supports “every effort” by Arlotto to reduce the frequency of professional development and meetings for the remainder of the school year. District 1 Representative Gloria Dent was opposed to the motion, saying the proclamation was redundant and feeding into a “back and forth” between the administration and the board.