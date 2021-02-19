Annapolis resident joins first class of female Eagle Scouts

When the local Boy Scout troop started welcoming girls in 2019, Greta Stock saw it as an opportunity to lead others using the knowledge from her family’s history in Scouting.
Her dad and grandfather were in Boy Scouts, now called Scouts BSA.
Stock hasn’t just continued that tradition but has built upon it, becoming one of the first women in Anne Arundel to earn an Eagle Scout rank this month. The cut-off for the inaugural class of female Eagle Scouts was Feb. 8.
When she joined Troop 396, Stock was 16. The other girls were at least two years younger.
“They need an older scout there to help them out,” she said.
Scout Master Bell Carty said Stock was a founding member of the troop who served as a mentor to others. She helped younger scouts climb higher in rank, and served as a counselor at a scouting camp.
In addition to the leadership opportunity, Stock saw joining scouts and attaining the rank of Eagle Scout as a way to silence critics of the expansion of scouting beyond boys. There isn’t anything boys can do that girls can’t, she said.
“Girls joining scouting has ultimately been a good thing,” she said.
She hopes seeing her achieving Eagle Scout will encourage more girls to join scouting. Some famous Eagle Scouts include actor Zach Galifianakis, director David Lynch and comedian Rob Corddry.
“It’s a huge deal to have one of the girls be one of the first Eagle Scouts in the country,” Carty said.
Because the achievement takes more than 16 months, Stock had to complete her Eagle project during her first year at the University of Iowa. It was difficult, she said, but rewarding.
It took her about 20 hours to plan and paint the pink, yellow, green and lavender mural inside St Martin’s Lutheran Church in Annapolis. She likes painting, and wanted to make the space leading to a room used for youth programs more inviting and friendly than plain cinderblock, she said.
Entries for the inaugural class closed on Feb. 8, the organization’s birthday.
The milestone achievement also means Stock’s career as a scout is over. Her career working for scouts has begun — she is now an assistant scoutmaster, and serves by mentoring girls through text message from Iowa.