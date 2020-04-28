Stevensville man recorded throwing duckling out of moving vehicle on Bay Bridge charged with aggravated animal cruelty

A 20-year-old from Stevensville was charged with cruelty to animals and aggravated cruelty to animals after Maryland Transportation Authority Police say he was filmed throwing a duckling from a moving vehicle traversing the Chesapeake Bay Bridge.
Police said on April 19 they became aware of a video circulating on social media containing animal cruelty, which was recorded April 18 at 6:30 p.m. The video shows a driver in a bright orange sweatshirt throwing a small yellow duckling out the window of a moving vehicle.
After consulting with the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office, Ethan R. Fowler of Stevensville was charged with two counts of cruelty to animals and two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, MDTA Police said Tuesday. Detectives say Fowler is the person in the video, according to spokesman Cpl. Brady McCormick.
McCormick said cruelty to animals comes with a maximum penalty of 90 days in prison and/or a $1,000 fine and aggravated cruelty to animals comes with a maximum penalty three years in prison or a $5,000 fine.
An attorney was not listed in online court records for Fowler.