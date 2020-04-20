xml:space="preserve">
Maryland Transportation Authority police investigate video of duckling being thrown from vehicle on Bay Bridge

Rachael Pacella
By
Capital Gazette
Apr 20, 2020 2:12 PM
Video posted to Snapchat shows the driver of a moving car, throwing a duckling out the window while traveling over the Bay Bridge.

Maryland Transportation Authority police are investigating a video of a duckling being thrown from a vehicle driving across the Chesapeake Bay Bridge.

The video shows a driver in a bright orange sweatshirt throwing a small yellow duckling out the window, apparently while driving over the Chesapeake Bay Bridge.

Cpl. Brady McCormick said Monday that MDTA police are investigating the incident. Anne Arundel County police are aware of the incident, and have seen the video on social media, spokesman Marc Limansky said.

This story will be updated.

