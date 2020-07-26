16-year-old transported to hospital in serious condition after water rescue in Riviera Beach

A 16-year-old boy was transported to Baltimore Washington Medical Center Sunday in serious condition after he jumped from a pier in Riviera Beach and did not return to the surface of the water, Anne Arundel County fire officials said.
The Anne Arundel County Fire Department responded to calls about someone jumping off a pier in Riviera Beach near Harlem Road and Bay Drive at around 2:11 p.m, said Lt. Charles Fowler, a spokesman for the fire department.
Units arrived and within 10 to 15 minutes they located the teen, Fowler said. They brought him to surface and began life saving measures before transporting him to the hospital.